Not My Job: 'Mad Men' Creator Matthew Weiner Gets Quizzed On Glad Men

Published March 28, 2015 at 6:19 AM PDT

Does anybody remember the days when people on TV had to be nice, honest people you could root for? After seven seasons of the groundbreaking TV show Mad Men, neither do we.

The final season of the show is about to launch and so we've invited Mad Men creator Matt Weiner to play a game called "Glad Men" — three questions about people who try to cheer other people up. We'll quiz him on the lives of a success coach, a motivational speaker and a happiness guru.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

