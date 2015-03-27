Oil Prices Jump After Saudi Strikes In Yemen

The price of Brent crude jumped 5 percent yesterday as Saudi Arabia began airstrikes in Yemen. It was the biggest spike in oil prices since February. The benchmark settled near $60 a barrel.

Saudi involvement in Yemen’s growing unrest has led to fears of instability in the oil market, even though a global supply glut was a primary reason why oil prices have been so low.

Michael Regan of Bloomberg News speaks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what continuous Saudi influence in Yemen means for the global oil market.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor at Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

