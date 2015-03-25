With New App, StoryCorps Hopes To 'Collect The Wisdom Of Humanity'

If you’re a regular public radio listener, chances are you’ve heard a StoryCorps conversation – and maybe even shed a tear. The ongoing oral history project, which is the brain child of Dave Isay, has recorded more than 65,000 interviews over the past 11 years, and archived them at the Library of Congress.

Last year, Isay was awarded the TED Prize, $1 million grant that allows the winner to create something they wish to see in the world. Today, Isay is revealing his wish: a mobile app that will allow StoryCorps to extend its reach around the world, and allow anyone with access to a smartphone to record a conversation and submit it to the archive.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Isay about his dream of using the app to “collect the wisdom of humanity.”

