A fragile ceasefire remains in effect in eastern Ukraine and there are signs that life is returning to some sense of normalcy. The BBC’s Tom Burridge reports from the eastern city of Donetsk.



Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Reporter

Tom Burridge, BBC correspondent currently based in Donetsk. He tweets @TomBurridgebbc.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.