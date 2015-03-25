Kraft And Heinz To Merge, Bringing Together Prominent American Brands

Heinz Co. is buying Kraft Foods Group, in a deal that will form the world’s fifth-largest food and beverage company.

The new company will be called Kraft Heinz Co. and will have revenue of $28 billion, bringing together American brands from Jell-O and Kool-Aid to Heinz Ketchup and Bagel Bites.

CNN business reporter Maggie Lake joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Maggie Lake, business reporter for CNN. She tweets @maggielake.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.