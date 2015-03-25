Indiana Governor To Sign Controversial 'Religious Freedom' Bill

The governor of Indiana is expected to sign a controversial religious freedom bill that aims to protect business owners who say it violates their beliefs to serve gay couples.

Opponents say the bill would allow businesses to discriminate. The organizers of Gen Con, a big gaming convention held every year in Indianapolis, are threatening to leave the state over the bill.

The Republican-controlled Indiana legislature gave final passage to the bill yesterday. Indiana would become the 20th state with a law of this kind.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Brinegar does not support the bill, but says his group successfully lobbied for an amendment that exempts employers from any employee lawsuits brought about because of the measure.

Guest

Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

