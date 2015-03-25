© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

From The Battle Field To The Farm Field

Published March 25, 2015 at 10:20 AM PDT
Air Force veteran Sara Creech moved from Florida to a 43-acre farm in North Salem, Ind., to build Blue Yonder Organic Farm. (John Wendle for Harvest Public Media)
Air Force veteran Sara Creech moved from Florida to a 43-acre farm in North Salem, Ind., to build Blue Yonder Organic Farm. (John Wendle for Harvest Public Media)

Many of the millions of veterans deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan have returned home to resume civilian lives and civilian careers. But it can be a tough transition. Congress wants to help jumpstart the process. And for some, that means a second life on the farm. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Abby Wendle of Harvest Public Media has the story.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.