From The Battle Field To The Farm Field
Many of the millions of veterans deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan have returned home to resume civilian lives and civilian careers. But it can be a tough transition. Congress wants to help jumpstart the process. And for some, that means a second life on the farm. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Abby Wendle of Harvest Public Media has the story.
Reporter
- Abby Wendle, reporter for Harvest Public Media. She tweets @abbywendle.
