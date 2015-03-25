Concerns About Nuclear Weapons Go Beyond Iran

Amid all the conversation about Iran’s nuclear program, what about the countries that already have nuclear weapons?

The U.S. is one of them, and it’s also the only country that has ever used nuclear weapons. President Obama acknowledged that during a speech in Prague in 2009 (read a transcript here), saying he wanted a world free from nuclear weapons.

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh discusses the nuclear weapons programs in the U.S., Russia, Israel, India and Pakistan, with host Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Jim Walsh, expert in international security at MIT’s Security Studies Program. He tweets @DrJimWalshMIT.

