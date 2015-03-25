© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Concerns About Nuclear Weapons Go Beyond Iran

Published March 25, 2015 at 9:12 AM PDT
Two Pakistani army soldiers watch a medium range surface-to-surface missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, passing by during the country's National Day military parade in Islamabad, March 23, 2000. (Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images)
Amid all the conversation about Iran’s nuclear program, what about the countries that already have nuclear weapons?

The U.S. is one of them, and it’s also the only country that has ever used nuclear weapons. President Obama acknowledged that during a speech in Prague in 2009 (read a transcript here), saying he wanted a world free from nuclear weapons.

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh discusses the nuclear weapons programs in the U.S., Russia, Israel, India and Pakistan, with host Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

