Wish You Were There: 42 Photos From SXSW 2015

South by Southwest 2015 has wrapped up, and NPR Music's team in Austin has once again begun to scatter across the United States. For some of us, these five days were amazing and exhausting in equal measure — Stephen Thompson counted 76 bands he saw and sorely needs to rest his feet — while others — really just Bob Boilen — could keep going forever.

As Bob says in the podcast at the top of this page, the festival itself may have been pleasantly subdued compared to years past — blame the rain or a reduction in corporate advertising — but we still came away with plenty to share. Start with the photos below; watch video of our concerts by Courtney Barnett and Boogie, from Stubb's; see what rituals musicians like Jack Antonoff of Bleachers and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee observe while in Austin; see some GIFs made by the great photographer Adam Kissick; listen to the nightly All Songs Considered podcasts (from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) and wrap things up with a series of lullabies performed on the streets of Austin by solo musicians in the wee hours of the night, when the city quieted down. Is it too early to say we can't wait for next year?

Photos

Tuesday

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Day One DIY: Musicians load equipment in East Austin.

Bob Boilen / NPR / Angel Olsen plays at The Mohawk.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / The Korean DJ and producer Hitchhiker plays (in an amazing reflective suit) at Highland.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / The Irish singer SOAK performs at End of an Ear Records.

Wednesday

/ Lizzie Chen for NPR / The lineup for NPR Music's SXSW showcase at Stubb's BBQ in Austin.

/ Lizzie Chen for NPR / SXSW attendees waits for the NPR Music Showcase at Stubb's BBQ.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / TV On The Radio played a powerful, career-spanning set, including songs from its excellent new album, <em>Seeds</em>, to close out NPR Music's showcase at Stubb's.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / TV On The Radio at Stubb's

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Stromae and company, in matching cardigans at Stubb's.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Call ...

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / ... and response.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Courtney Barnett plays songs from her album, <em>Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit</em> at Stubb's.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Shamir with band mates at Stubb's during NPR Music's showcase on Wednesday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Boogie, on stage at Stubb's during NPR Music's SXSW showcase.

Bob Boilen / NPR / Mackenzie Scott of Torres played songs from her upcoming album <em>Sprinter</em> at The Mohawk

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / L.A.'s Girlpool performs at Cheer Up Charlie's.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Hinds, from Madrid, Spain, performs at Cheer Up Charlie's on Wednesday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / The Dublin-based quartet Girl Band plays at The Fader Fort on Wednesday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Most vertical hair: Pianos Become The Teeth at Gypsy Lounge.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Iceage at Gypsy Lounge on Wednesday.

Thursday

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Skepta performs at The Fader Fort on Thursday.

Bob Boilen / NPR / Tanya Tagaq performs at Flamingo Cantina.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Eyes on the Shore on a bike.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Vebjørn Guttormsgaard Møllberg of the the Oslo band Haust, playing a late-morning set at the outdoor venue Cedar Street Courtyard.

Friday

Bob Boilen / NPR / Laura Marling plays at St. David's Episcopal Church.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females rocks out at Stubb's on Friday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Swedish rock band Indevotion performs at Cedar Street Courtyard.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Festivalgoers wait in the rain outside The Fader Fort at SXSW on Friday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Vockah Redu, from New Orleans, plays at the Volstead Lounge.

Saturday

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Ceremony performs at Gypsy Lounge on Saturday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Two guys, not so into the Ceremony show.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / John Dwyer of Thee Oh Sees at The Mohawk on Saturday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / The Blind Shake gets airborne at The Mohawk.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Pete Koller of the long-running New York hardcore band Sick of It All at Gypsy Lounge on Saturday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / The crowd for Sick of It All at Gypsy Lounge.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / Avan Lava at Cheer Up Charlie's on Saturday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / PC Music's A.G. Cook performs at the Hype Hotel on Saturday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / PC Music's Sophie performs at Hype Hotel on Saturday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / QT, during a performance at Red Eyed Fly on Saturday.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR / The Lees of Memory performs at Red 7 on Saturday.

South X Lullaby: Torres

