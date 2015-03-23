Wish You Were There: 42 Photos From SXSW 2015

South by Southwest 2015 has wrapped up, and NPR Music's team in Austin has once again begun to scatter across the United States. For some of us, these five days were amazing and exhausting in equal measure — Stephen Thompson counted 76 bands he saw and sorely needs to rest his feet — while others — really just Bob Boilen — could keep going forever.
As Bob says in the podcast at the top of this page, the festival itself may have been pleasantly subdued compared to years past — blame the rain or a reduction in corporate advertising — but we still came away with plenty to share. Start with the photos below; watch video of our concerts by Courtney Barnett and Boogie, from Stubb's; see what rituals musicians like Jack Antonoff of Bleachers and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee observe while in Austin; see some GIFs made by the great photographer Adam Kissick; listen to the nightly All Songs Considered podcasts (from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) and wrap things up with a series of lullabies performed on the streets of Austin by solo musicians in the wee hours of the night, when the city quieted down. Is it too early to say we can't wait for next year?
Photos
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
South X Lullaby: Torres
