Protests Breakout At University of Virginia After Violent Arrest

Published March 19, 2015 at 10:33 AM PDT
UVA students protest the bloody arrest of a junior by Virginia police officers. (Hawes Spencer/WVTF)
Photos of University of Virginia student Martese Johnson laying on the ground with a bleeding head and police holding his hands behind his back have led to protest on the university’s campus.

Johnson, a third year honor student, was taken in to custody yesterday in front of a bar near the university. Video of him yelling “how did this happen” and calling the arresting Alcohol and Beverage Control officers racists, has prompted the university president to request an administrative review of the incident.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Hawes Spencer, a reporter with WVTF in Charlottesville, about the latest on the story.

Guest

  • Hawes Spencers, reporter for WVTF in Charlottesville, Va. He tweets @HawesSpencer.

