In Los Angeles, Surfing Catches On As The Newest Way To Network

Published March 19, 2015 at 10:25 AM PDT
The mild weather and activities of Southern California are draws for entrepreneurs to the fledgling tech startup scene in Los Angeles, known as "Silicon Beach." (Di Sanders/Flickr)
When you think “tech startup” you probably don’t think Los Angeles. But entrepreneurs there — and the mayor — are trying to draw investors and others to so-called “Silicon Beach.”

One draw is the weather and the surf.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Robert Lambert is the founder of the Silicon Beach Surfers — a networking group that meets in the waves — about L.A.’s growing tech start up scene.

Guest

  • Robert Lambert, founder of Silicon Beach Surfers. He tweets @SoCal_Rob.

