In Los Angeles, Surfing Catches On As The Newest Way To Network

When you think “tech startup” you probably don’t think Los Angeles. But entrepreneurs there — and the mayor — are trying to draw investors and others to so-called “Silicon Beach.”

One draw is the weather and the surf.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Robert Lambert is the founder of the Silicon Beach Surfers — a networking group that meets in the waves — about L.A.’s growing tech start up scene.

Guest

Robert Lambert, founder of Silicon Beach Surfers. He tweets @SoCal_Rob.

