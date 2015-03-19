Could A Cross-Country Pipeline Solve The West's Water Shortage?

One answer to the West’s drought problems is building a pipeline to divert excess Mississippi River floodwater out to the West. It’s been proposed, but it’s also never been built. Cost is one objection.

Pat Mulroy, former general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority has proposed an east-west water pipeline, but the idea hasn’t taken hold.

She joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the idea.

Guest

Pat Mulroy, former general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority and a senior fellow at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Brookings Mountain West.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.