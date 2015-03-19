© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Could A Cross-Country Pipeline Solve The West's Water Shortage?

Published March 19, 2015 at 10:10 AM PDT
Floodwaters from the Mississippi River flood Clarksville, MO in 2008. One idea for solving the West's water shortage is to pump water from the flooding Mississippi to drought-stricken areas. (eagle102.net/Flickr)
One answer to the West’s drought problems is building a pipeline to divert excess Mississippi River floodwater out to the West. It’s been proposed, but it’s also never been built. Cost is one objection.

Pat Mulroy, former general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority has proposed an east-west water pipeline, but the idea hasn’t taken hold.

She joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the idea.

Guest

  • Pat Mulroy, former general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority and a senior fellow at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Brookings Mountain West.

