Warm Water Accelerating Melting Of East Antarctic Glacier

Published March 17, 2015 at 10:06 AM PDT
Aerial photo of Totten Glacier’s ice shelf edge. (Courtesy Jamin Greenbaum)
A group of international scientists has discovered a warm ocean water channel underneath the largest glacier in East Antarctica, which might explain the glacier’s rapid melting.

The findings were published in the recent edition of the journal Nature Geoscience.

Jamin Greenbaum of the University of Texas, Austin’s Institute for Geophysics is the lead author of the study.

He tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that there are concerns about how the melting will affect sea level rise.

  • Jamin Greenbaum, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Texas, Austin’s Institute for Geophysics and lead author of the study.

