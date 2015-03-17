© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Tweets: Under Pressure — Service Director Testifies

By Amita Kelly
Published March 17, 2015 at 8:40 AM PDT
U.S. Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy pauses as he testifies during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.
U.S. Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy pauses as he testifies during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Updated at 11:50 A.M.

Appearing before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy fielded questions about his agency's latest scandal. Two weeks ago, two senior officers struck a White House barrier with a government car after they had allegedly been drinking at a party. At Tuesday's hearing, Clancy admitted he wasn't told about the incident until days after it happened.

He was called to Capitol Hill to talk about the Secret Service budget, but committee members hammered him on the agency's now long-running issues with security breaches and officer discipline.

Catch up on the hearing via NPR's politics desk here:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
See stories by Amita Kelly