San Francisco 49ers Linebacker Retires At Age Of 24

Published March 17, 2015 at 9:06 AM PDT
24 year old Chris Borland (#50) of the San Francisco 49ers announced his retirement from the sport, citing his fears of traumatic brain injury. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland is leaving football over concerns about head trauma and his future health.

At the ripe age of 24, and with one stellar rookie season under his belt, he is retiring.

“From what I’ve researched and what I’ve experienced, I don’t think it’s worth the risk,” Borland told ESPN’s “Outside the Lines. “I feel largely the same, as sharp as I’ve ever been. For me, it’s wanting to be proactive. I’m concerned that if you wait till you have symptoms, it’s too late.”

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks to ESPN’s Jane McManus about Borland’s decision.

  • Jane McManus, a sportwriter for ESPN. She tweets @janesports.

