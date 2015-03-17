© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Apple In Talks To Begin Providing Cable Service

Published March 17, 2015 at 9:50 AM PDT

Apple Inc. has long had its eye on cable television. Now, the technology Goliath is in talks with TV networks to offer a live online streaming service.

Apple’s service will include about 25 channels, like ABC, CBS and Fox, but a notable absence is  NBCUniversal.

If the deal goes through, that means competition for cable companies and maybe even complications for consumers, many of whom get their Internet through those same cable providers.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Peter Kafka of the tech news site Re/code for a look at the possible deal, what it means for cable companies, and how much consumers can expect to pay.

