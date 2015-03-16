Week In Politics: Attorney General Nomination Held Up

It’s been more than four months since President Obama nominated Loretta Lynch for Attorney General, and she’s faced numerous hurdles as she tries to gain Congressional confirmation.

First, she had to wait through the end of the lame duck Congress, then she drew Republican’s ire for showing open support for President Obama’s executive actions on immigration.

This week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would not confirm her cabinet position until after it manages to pass a human trafficking bill — which is held up over an abortion amendment.

NPR politics editor Domenico Montanaro tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that if confirmed, Lynch would be the first African-American woman to serve as U.S. Attorney General. But the longer the process extends, the more controversial her nomination becomes.

Domenico Montanaro, politics editor at NPR. He tweets @domenicoNPR.

