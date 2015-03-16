States Scramble To Comply With Fed ID Cards
If you have a driver’s license you probably use it for more than driving: you verify your credit card, you prove your age if you want to buy a beer, you prove your identity to get on a plane.
But what if you showed your driver’s license and it was no good?
That’s starting to happen to people in a number of states that have yet to fully comply with the federal government’s REAL ID Act.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jessica Robinson reports from Idaho.
Reporter
- Jessica Robinson, Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network. She tweets @jessixarobinson.
