Republicans now in charge of Congress are set to introduce its budget proposal — which is pitting defense hawks against budget hawks within the party.

Derek Thompson of the Atlantic speaks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson discuss defense spending in historical context — and whether more funding has meant better readiness.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.