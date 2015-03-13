© 2021 91.9 KVCR

On The Front Lines Of Fighting In Eastern Ukraine

Published March 13, 2015 at 9:06 AM PDT

Officials in Ukraine sent a formal request today to the United Nations for a peacekeeping mission in the eastern region of the country. According to some sources, more than 6,000 people have been killed in the region since fighting began about a year ago.

A fragile ceasefire is holding in the area, but as NPR’s Corey Flintoff tells Here & Now’s Robin Young, he’s seeing bloodshed on the front lines where he’s been.

