On The Front Lines Of Fighting In Eastern Ukraine

Officials in Ukraine sent a formal request today to the United Nations for a peacekeeping mission in the eastern region of the country. According to some sources, more than 6,000 people have been killed in the region since fighting began about a year ago.

A fragile ceasefire is holding in the area, but as NPR’s Corey Flintoff tells Here & Now’s Robin Young, he’s seeing bloodshed on the front lines where he’s been.

Guest

Corey Flintoff, NPR international correspondent based in Moscow. He tweets @CoreyFlintoff.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.