Police Officers 'Ambushed' In Ferguson

Published March 12, 2015 at 9:06 AM PDT
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar speaks to the media during a press conference on March 12, 2015 in Clayton, Missouri. The press conference was held to discuss the overnight shooting of two police officers outside the Ferguson Police Department who were rushed to a local hospital. Two police officers shot overnight in the troubled Missouri city of Ferguson were victims of an 'ambush,' the police chief of St Louis County said Thursday.(Michael B. Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar speaks to the media during a press conference on March 12, 2015 in Clayton, Missouri. The press conference was held to discuss the overnight shooting of two police officers outside the Ferguson Police Department who were rushed to a local hospital. Two police officers shot overnight in the troubled Missouri city of Ferguson were victims of an 'ambush,' the police chief of St Louis County said Thursday.(Michael B. Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)

Two police officers are expected to recover, after being shot in the face and shoulder, as a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, was winding down last night.

Today, St. Louis Police County Chief Jon Belmar called it an ambush that could have killed both officers, but he said he only blames the shooters, who he assumes were among the protesters. He also defended his officers, who were wearing riot gear last night.

St. Louis University law professor Justin Hansford discusses the latest with Here & Now’s Robin Young, and tells her that he’s worried both police and protesters will be on edge when they encounter each other on the streets in the days ahead.

