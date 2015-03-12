Police Officers 'Ambushed' In Ferguson

Two police officers are expected to recover, after being shot in the face and shoulder, as a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, was winding down last night.

Today, St. Louis Police County Chief Jon Belmar called it an ambush that could have killed both officers, but he said he only blames the shooters, who he assumes were among the protesters. He also defended his officers, who were wearing riot gear last night.

St. Louis University law professor Justin Hansford discusses the latest with Here & Now’s Robin Young, and tells her that he’s worried both police and protesters will be on edge when they encounter each other on the streets in the days ahead.

Guest

Justin Hansford, law professor at St. Louis University. He tweets @Blackstarjus.

