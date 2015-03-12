Ongoing Issues With The Secret Service At The White House
The Obama administration is investigating another embarrassing incident involving Secret Service agents at the White House. Last week, two agents, who are reported to be high ranking, allegedly drove a government-issued vehicle into a barricade at the White House while intoxicated.
Last month, President Obama appointed a new director of the agency, an outsider, to try and and clean up some of the trouble and deal with a series of mishaps. This is the first public embarrassment under the new director Joseph P. Clancy.
Carol Leonnig, who broke the story in The Washington Post, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.
Guest
- Carol Leonnig, reporter for The Washington Post. She tweets @CarolLeonnig.
