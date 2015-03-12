© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Ongoing Issues With The Secret Service At The White House

Published March 12, 2015 at 10:06 AM PDT

The Obama administration is investigating another embarrassing incident involving Secret Service agents at the White House. Last week, two agents, who are reported to be high ranking, allegedly drove a government-issued vehicle into a barricade at the White House while intoxicated.

Last month, President Obama appointed a new director of the agency, an outsider, to try and and clean up some of the trouble and deal with a series of mishaps. This is the first public embarrassment under the new director Joseph P. Clancy.

Carol Leonnig, who broke the story in The Washington Post, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.