Obama And Unions Clash On Trade Deal

This week, labor leaders let President Obama know that when it comes to foreign trade, they are living on opposite sides of the tracks – the fast track, that is. That’s a term people use for giving a president the power to negotiate a trade agreement, and then put the final package on a “fast track” through Congress.

Lawmakers can give it a yes-or-no vote, but can’t amend the deal. Presidents have been using this power for decades, but only because Congress has regularly renewed it. Now the authority has expired, which is making it tough for Obama to wrap up an Asian trade deal.

Unions are launching a ferocious effort to make sure Congress does not renew this power. NPR’s Marilyn Geewax join Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR.

