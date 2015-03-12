Fight For Tikrit Rages On In Iraq

Rockets and mortars echoed across Saddam Hussein’s hometown of Tikrit today, as Iraqi security forces clashed with ISIS fighters, a day after sweeping into the Sunni city north of Baghdad.

Recapturing Tikrit is seen as a key step toward rolling back the extremist group, which seized much of northern and western Iraq last summer and now controls about a third of Iraq and Syria.

Iraqi troops and allied Shiite militiamen backed by Iran entered Tikrit for the first time Wednesday from the north and south. For the latest, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson turns to Mitchell Prothero in Irbil, Iraq, who is covering the conflict for McClatchy Newspapers.

Mitchell Prothero, Iraq bureau chief for McClatchy Newspapers. He tweets @mitchprothero.

