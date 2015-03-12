DJ Sessions: From Kentucky To The 90s

© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Published March 12, 2015 at 9:40 AM PDT

For this week’s installment of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson sits down with Kyle Meredith, music director at WFPK in Louisville, Kentucky, where he also hosts “the Weekly Feed.” Meredith shares some new sounds from Kentucky, including from My Morning Jacket, and also some 90s-inspired bands, like Speedy Ortiz.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

My Morning Jacket, “Big Decisions”

[Youtube]

Houndmouth, “Sedona”

[Youtube]

Twin Limb, “Long Shadow”

[Youtube]

Speedy Ortiz, “Raising The Skate”

Blur, “Go Out”

[Youtube]

