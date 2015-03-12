A Cuban Soul Singer Walks Into A Colombian Party, And The Bass Drops

One of the best things about doing Alt.Latino is the constant conversation we get to have with listeners. It makes the show feel like a club that gets together to share new favorite records.

Usually, it's a piece of cake finding music to share on the show, but recent weeks in Washington, D.C., have been a little hectic, what with work, snowstorms, and then there were some more snowstorms. So I dug into our recent listener suggestions and found some real gems — a mix of Cuban soul, Colombian dance, Mexican-American hip-hop and this way cool mix of vintage Latin pop music that Felix 'discovered' (don't ask).

So keep it coming! Who else should we hear?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.