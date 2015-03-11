Hospitals On Pogo Sticks That Can Survive Earthquakes

Scientists say the Pacific Northwest is due for an earthquake and tsunami as big as the one that struck Japan nearly four years ago. That could spell trouble for fire stations, schools and hospitals built with little or no seismic engineering.

Ed Jahn of Here & Now contributor station Oregon Public Broadcasting recently traveled to Japan and visited one hospital there that survived the 2011 quake without so much as a broken window.



Guest

Ed Jahn, producer and reporter at Oregon Public Broadcasting. He tweets @OPB_Ed_Jahn.

