© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Hospitals On Pogo Sticks That Can Survive Earthquakes

Published March 11, 2015 at 10:25 AM PDT

Scientists say the Pacific Northwest is due for an earthquake and tsunami as big as the one that struck Japan nearly four years ago. That could spell trouble for fire stations, schools and hospitals built with little or no seismic engineering.

Ed Jahn of Here & Now contributor station Oregon Public Broadcasting recently traveled to Japan and visited one hospital there that survived the 2011 quake without so much as a broken window.


[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

These base isolation supports act as shock absorbers to cushion the five-story hospital above. (Allison Pyrch)
/
/
These base isolation supports act as shock absorbers to cushion the five-story hospital above. (Allison Pyrch)