Are Israelis Ready For A New Prime Minister?

Published March 11, 2015 at 9:12 AM PDT
Cars drive along a main street in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv covered in giant campaign posters for candidates running for Israel upcoming general election, including Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party's Benjamin Netanyahu (center) and co-leaders of the Zionist Union Party Israeli MP Tzipi Livni and Isaac Herzog (right) on March 8, 2015. Opinion polls show Likud and the centrist Zionist Union, Netanyahu's main challenger in the March 17 election, running almost neck-and-neck. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty Images)
Cars drive along a main street in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv covered in giant campaign posters for candidates running for Israel upcoming general election, including Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party's Benjamin Netanyahu (center) and co-leaders of the Zionist Union Party Israeli MP Tzipi Livni and Isaac Herzog (right) on March 8, 2015. Opinion polls show Likud and the centrist Zionist Union, Netanyahu's main challenger in the March 17 election, running almost neck-and-neck. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty Images)

With elections coming up in a week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a serious threat. He’s been losing support, and polls show his party now running neck and neck with the center-left Zionist Union party.

Tovah Lazaroff of the Jerusalem Post joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what a Netanyahu victory would mean for the country, and how Israel might change if a new leader comes to power.

