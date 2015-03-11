Are Israelis Ready For A New Prime Minister?

With elections coming up in a week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a serious threat. He’s been losing support, and polls show his party now running neck and neck with the center-left Zionist Union party.

Tovah Lazaroff of the Jerusalem Post joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what a Netanyahu victory would mean for the country, and how Israel might change if a new leader comes to power.

Guest

Tovah Lazaroff, deputy managing editor of the Jerusalem Post. She tweets @tovahlazaroff.

