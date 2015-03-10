In Silicon Valley Sex Discrimination Case, Plaintiff Takes The Stand

In the high-profile sex discrimination case that has become the poster child for Silicon Valley’s gender equality problems, plaintiff Ellen Pao takes the stand today.

Pao is seeking $16 million in damages from her former employer, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, after she says she was passed over for a promotion because she is a woman.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with Nellie Bowles of the tech new site Re/code for how the trial has been going thus far.

Guest

Nellie Bowles, culture editor for the tech news site Re/code. She tweets @NellieBowles.

