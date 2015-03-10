© 2021 91.9 KVCR

In Silicon Valley Sex Discrimination Case, Plaintiff Takes The Stand

Published March 10, 2015 at 9:52 AM PDT
Ellen Pao leaves the Civic Center Courthouse during a lunch break in her trial Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg/AP)
Ellen Pao leaves the Civic Center Courthouse during a lunch break in her trial Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg/AP)

In the high-profile sex discrimination case that has become the poster child for Silicon Valley’s gender equality problems, plaintiff Ellen Pao takes the stand today.

Pao is seeking $16 million in damages from her former employer, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, after she says she was passed over for a promotion because she is a woman.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with Nellie Bowles of the tech new site Re/code for how the trial has been going thus far.

