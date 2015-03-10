© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Editorial Content Blurs With Advertising In Magazines

Published March 10, 2015 at 9:33 AM PDT
Employees stand at the front desk for Conde Nast in the lobby of One World Trade Center Monday, Nov. 3, 2014 in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
With magazine advertising revenues spiraling downward, some major print magazines are testing out a new advertising model, getting journalists to write ads as part of their editorials. The ads can be as simple as one line.

As organizations like Conde Nast and Time Inc. try out these new models, are they also putting their ethics at risk? Media analyst John Carroll joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the disappearing line between advertisements and editorial content in print magazines.

Guest

