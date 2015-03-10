Editorial Content Blurs With Advertising In Magazines

With magazine advertising revenues spiraling downward, some major print magazines are testing out a new advertising model, getting journalists to write ads as part of their editorials. The ads can be as simple as one line.

As organizations like Conde Nast and Time Inc. try out these new models, are they also putting their ethics at risk? Media analyst John Carroll joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the disappearing line between advertisements and editorial content in print magazines.

Guest

John Carroll, Here & Now media analyst and professor of mass communications at Boston University. His blog is “Campaign Outsider” and he tweets @johncarroll_bu.

