4 Underrated TV Shows You Should Be Watching

Published March 10, 2015 at 10:20 AM PDT
Deggans says "Togetherness", a new TV dramedy on HBO, puts a unique spin on the classic romantic comedy. (Togetherness Facebook Page)
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says there is an abundance of great programming on television right now, including four shows that are going under the radar. He joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details on those programs.

Underrated TV Show Picks From Eric Deggans

  1. Peaky Blinders“: Deggans calls this period drama on BBC Two “amazing.” It’s about a gangster family in Britain after World War I. The show is available on Netflix for American audiences.
  2. Episodes“: This Showtime satire is “really well done,” Deggans says. It’s about making a TV comedy in Hollywood and stars Matt LaBlanc, who’s best known for “Friends.”
  3. Being Mary Jane“: Deggans loves this BET series because of the how the writers find ways to portray issues confronting African-Americans.
  4. Togetherness“: This HBO show finds a way to be different from other romantic comedies out there.


