Shhh, No 'Climate Change' In Florida

Scientists say Florida is more at risk than any other state when it comes to climate change. But you won’t hear much about climate change from the state agency on the front lines of planning for it.

An investigation by the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting found an unofficial policy banning the phrase “climate change” within Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Tristram Korten reports.

Reporter

Tristram Korten, editor at the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting. He tweets @TristramKorten.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.