Shhh, No 'Climate Change' In Florida

Published March 9, 2015 at 10:12 AM PDT
Jim Harper, formerly of the DEP, explores the waterways of Oleta River State Park by kayak in North Miami Beach, Florida, on Friday, February 27, 2015. "We were told not to use the term climate change," he says. (John Van Beekum/FCIR)
Scientists say Florida is more at risk than any other state when it comes to climate change. But you won’t hear much about climate change from the state agency on the front lines of planning for it.

An investigation by the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting found an unofficial policy banning the phrase “climate change” within Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Tristram Korten reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.