Security Guards At Apple Will Soon Work For Apple

Published March 6, 2015 at 10:33 AM PST
Security members guard a mysteriously unmarked windowless white building before the start of an Apple product launch event, September 9, 2014, in Cupertino, California. Beginning soon, these security guards will be hired directly by Apple. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
Security members guard a mysteriously unmarked windowless white building before the start of an Apple product launch event, September 9, 2014, in Cupertino, California. Beginning soon, these security guards will be hired directly by Apple. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

This week tech giant Apple said it would hire security employees to work full-time for the company, instead of contracting their work through outside firms.

It’s a move that could start to calm tensions in Silicon Valley over the widening pay gap between service employees and tech employees in the one of the most expensive areas in the country.

NPR Digital Culture Correspondent Laura Sydell speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about Apple’s announcement this week, and a growing shift in thinking about pay inequality at tech firms in California.

