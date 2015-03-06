© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Private Email Servers Become Presidential Campaign Issue

Published March 6, 2015 at 10:20 AM PST
Both Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush were found to be using personal e-mail addresses during their time in government positions. (Win McNamee/Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton is under fire for sending private emails as Secretary of State from a home server, which security experts say is unsafe and political experts say is politically unwise.

Florida Governor Jeb Bush also reportedly used a home server with a private email address. Both expected presidential hopefuls decided which emails to release to the public.

John Heilemann, managing editor of Bloomberg Politics, discusses the political implications for both expected front-runners in the 2016 race, and the rest of the week’s news in presidential politics with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

  • John Heilemann, managing editor of Bloomberg Politics and host of Bloomberg TV’s “With All Due Respect.” He tweets @jheil.

