Private Email Servers Become Presidential Campaign Issue

Hillary Clinton is under fire for sending private emails as Secretary of State from a home server, which security experts say is unsafe and political experts say is politically unwise.

Florida Governor Jeb Bush also reportedly used a home server with a private email address. Both expected presidential hopefuls decided which emails to release to the public.

John Heilemann, managing editor of Bloomberg Politics, discusses the political implications for both expected front-runners in the 2016 race, and the rest of the week’s news in presidential politics with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

John Heilemann, managing editor of Bloomberg Politics and host of Bloomberg TV’s “With All Due Respect.” He tweets @jheil.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.