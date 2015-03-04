Japanese World War II Battleship Musashi Found, Billionaire Paul Allen Says

The World War II-era Japanese battleship Musashi was sunk by U.S. warplanes on Oct. 24, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf, one of the war's largest naval battles. Despite numerous eyewitness accounts at the time, the location of the wreckage was never known. Until now.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, whose father served in World War II, says his research team discovered the Musashi's wreckage on March 1 in the Sibuyan Sea off the Philippines. Allen's team used "historical records from four different countries, detailed topographical data and advanced technology aboard his yacht, M/Y Octopus," a statement said.

Allen announced the find on Twitter.

WW2 Battleship Musashi sank 1944 is FOUND > 1K M deep by MY Octopus Sibuyan sea, bow Chrysanthemum, huge anchor. pic.twitter.com/b9ZMA0icI8 — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) March 2, 2015

RIP crew of Musashi, appx 1023 lost. The pic of the valve 1st confirmation of Japanese origin (clues 2 use apprec). pic.twitter.com/BcJgkhWskb — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) March 2, 2015

Musashi expedition captures amazing video of remarkable WWII warship http://t.co/Ry1NZ4nveW pic.twitter.com/X27GTJMiKl — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) March 4, 2015

A statement on Allen's website said he has been searching for the Musashi for more than eight years, "and its discovery will not only help fill in the narrative of WWII's Pacific theater, but bring closure to the families of those lost."

Here's a video on the vessel's discovery.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.