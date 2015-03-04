© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Japanese World War II Battleship Musashi Found, Billionaire Paul Allen Says

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published March 4, 2015 at 7:01 AM PST

The World War II-era Japanese battleship Musashi was sunk by U.S. warplanes on Oct. 24, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf, one of the war's largest naval battles. Despite numerous eyewitness accounts at the time, the location of the wreckage was never known. Until now.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, whose father served in World War II, says his research team discovered the Musashi's wreckage on March 1 in the Sibuyan Sea off the Philippines. Allen's team used "historical records from four different countries, detailed topographical data and advanced technology aboard his yacht, M/Y Octopus," a statement said.

Allen announced the find on Twitter.

A statement on Allen's website said he has been searching for the Musashi for more than eight years, "and its discovery will not only help fill in the narrative of WWII's Pacific theater, but bring closure to the families of those lost."

Here's a video on the vessel's discovery.

