Seattle Public Transit Reacts To Income Inequality

This weekend, the Seattle metro area launched an initiative to address income inequality through public transit. People in low-income households can now ride buses, trains and ferries at reduced fares.

The initiative is among the first of its kind in the U.S., and transit experts across the country are watching closely. Thomas Sanchez, a professor of urban affairs and planning at Virginia Tech, discusses the initiative with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Thomas Sanchez, a professor of urban affairs and planning at Virginia Tech.

