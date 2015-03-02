© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Seattle Public Transit Reacts To Income Inequality

Published March 2, 2015 at 9:52 AM PST
Low-income residents of the Seattle area can now ride public transit at reduced fares. (Courtesy of King County Metro Transit)
Low-income residents of the Seattle area can now ride public transit at reduced fares. (Courtesy of King County Metro Transit)

This weekend, the Seattle metro area launched an initiative to address income inequality through public transit. People in low-income households can now ride buses, trains and ferries at reduced fares.

The initiative is among the first of its kind in the U.S., and transit experts across the country are watching closely. Thomas Sanchez, a professor of urban affairs and planning at Virginia Tech, discusses the initiative with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

  • Thomas Sanchez, a professor of urban affairs and planning at Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.