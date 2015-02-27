© 2021 91.9 KVCR

In Ukraine, Russian Military Threat Remains

Published February 27, 2015 at 10:12 AM PST
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has said a "military threat from the east" will remain even if a ceasefire holds between government troops and pro-Russian rebels in the east. (Ukraine National Security and Defense Council)
In Ukraine, the fighting may have eased around Donetsk, but it’s continuing to the south, near the port city of Mariupol, which is just 37 miles from the Russian border.

Pro-Kiev forces in a variety of guises are preparing for a potential attack by pro-Russian forces. The BBC’s Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports.


Reporter

