In Ukraine, Russian Military Threat Remains
In Ukraine, the fighting may have eased around Donetsk, but it’s continuing to the south, near the port city of Mariupol, which is just 37 miles from the Russian border.
Pro-Kiev forces in a variety of guises are preparing for a potential attack by pro-Russian forces. The BBC’s Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports.
Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.
Reporter
- Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, Tokyo correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @wingcommander1.
