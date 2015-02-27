9 People Found Dead In Southern Missouri

Police say a gunman is among nine people found dead in south-central Missouri, following a series of shootings in multiple locations Thursday night. The man was 36; police say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The attacks happened in Texas County, Mo., and the gunman's body was found in nearby Shannon County. Police say an elderly woman whose body was found in a residence seems to have died from natural causes. Seven other people died of gunshot wounds; one person who was wounded is in the hospital.

"In our job, we see a lot of bad stuff, and this is bad," Sgt. Jeff Kinder of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said at a news conference Friday morning. He added, "It's not natural to see that sort of thing."

Details are still coming in about the violence that struck the small community of Tyrone. The names of the victims have not been released. We'll add more news as it emerges.

Update at 10:05 a.m. ET: People Found At Five Residences

"We're currently working six active scenes," says Sgt. Jeff Kinder of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, adding that the total includes five residences along with the area where the suspect's car was found.

Update at 9:58 a.m. ET: A Call To Police

From a Missouri State Highway Patrol release:

"On the evening of February 26, 2015, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Texas County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a disturbance involving a weapon at a residence in Tyrone, Missouri. A juvenile female caller indicated she was in the residence and apparently heard gun shots.

"She immediately fled to a neighbor's house to notify authorities. Responding deputies found two deceased persons at this residence. Further investigation revealed five additional victims who were deceased and one additional victim who was wounded in three additional residences. All three residences were in Tyrone."

Our original post continues:

From local newspaper the Houston Herald:

"A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer confirmed the death of the alleged shooter. The lawmen said he was found in a parked vehicle in Shannon County. Investigators at about 7:30 a.m. were leaving one of the crime scenes. Two are within a short distance of each other near Highways H and DD.

"A neighbor in the area reported that at 3:45 a.m. authorities came to the door checking for fatalities or injured. Persons in the Highway H residence said they were told to stay in the house and not to open the door to strangers."

Maps show that Tyrone sits along a two-lane county highway, in an area where the sole buildings seem to be modest houses and a post office.

Police are coordinating their investigation out of a mobile command post.

