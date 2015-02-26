© 2021 91.9 KVCR

That Political Bumper Sticker Could Cost You Your Job

Published February 26, 2015 at 10:40 AM PST
(kenudigit/Flickr)
(kenudigit/Flickr)

‘Tis the season to speculate who’s going to run for president, who will make it through the primary, who will ultimately end up in Oval Office.

But before you slap a bumper sticker on your car, or hang a political cartoon at work, you might want to think twice. Because it turns out that either of those could get you fired. And in most states in the country, labor laws will not protect you.

While federal law bars employers from firing workers for race, religion or gender, there is no protection for freedom of political speech or action.

Labor employment attorney Josh Waxman of Littler Mendelson in Washington, D.C. joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to explain the legalities of politics in the workplace, and lay out the do’s and don’ts of the political season.

Guest

  • Josh Waxman, labor employment attorney at Littler Mendelson in Washington, D.C.

