How The Fight Over DHS Funding And Immigration Is Playing Among Latinos
With funding for the Department of Homeland Security set to run out on Friday, President Obama was in South Florida yesterday for a televised town hall-style meeting on immigration reform.
Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti talks to Enrique Acevedo, anchor and correspondent at Univision, about the issue that’s at the heart over this fight over funding DHS: the president’s executive actions on immigration. Acevedo also discusses how all of this is playing out among Latinos.
Guest
- Enrique Acevedo, anchor and correspondent at Univision. He tweets @Enrique_Acevedo.
