How The Fight Over DHS Funding And Immigration Is Playing Among Latinos

Published February 26, 2015 at 10:12 AM PST
Dian Alarcon, originally from Colombia, stands with others during a press conference to protest the district court judge in Brownsville, Texas, who issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily blocks the implementation process of President Barack Obama's Executive Action on immigration on February 17, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
With funding for the Department of Homeland Security set to run out on Friday, President Obama was in South Florida yesterday for a televised town hall-style meeting on immigration reform.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti talks to Enrique Acevedo, anchor and correspondent at Univision, about the issue that’s at the heart over this fight over funding DHS: the president’s executive actions on immigration. Acevedo also discusses how all of this is playing out among Latinos.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.