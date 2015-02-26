© 2021 91.9 KVCR

House Republicans Face Decision: Fund DHS Or Stand Firm On Immigration

Published February 26, 2015 at 10:06 AM PST
Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) holds his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 26, 2015 in Washington, D.C. With less than two days to go before the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, Boehner said that it is still up to the Senate to pass legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, adding 'We passed a bill to fund the department six weeks ago. Six weeks ago.' (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) holds his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 26, 2015 in Washington, D.C. With less than two days to go before the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, Boehner said that it is still up to the Senate to pass legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, adding 'We passed a bill to fund the department six weeks ago. Six weeks ago.' (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Department of Homeland Security could run out of money by this Friday, Feb. 27, if the House and the Senate don’t vote for a funding extension before then.

The Senate has made noises like it has reached a deal; Democrats say they’ll vote for a Republican plan to vote separately on the Homeland Security funding and the president’s executive actions on immigration.

The Republican-controlled House has already passed a bill tying the two together. So will the House compromise and vote on a bill that matches up with the Senate?

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio, who is the leader of the newly-formed House Freedom Caucus, says the president’s immigration actions are unconstitutional and that he wants to vote on a bill tying the two issues together.

