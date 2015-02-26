House Republicans Face Decision: Fund DHS Or Stand Firm On Immigration
The Department of Homeland Security could run out of money by this Friday, Feb. 27, if the House and the Senate don’t vote for a funding extension before then.
The Senate has made noises like it has reached a deal; Democrats say they’ll vote for a Republican plan to vote separately on the Homeland Security funding and the president’s executive actions on immigration.
The Republican-controlled House has already passed a bill tying the two together. So will the House compromise and vote on a bill that matches up with the Senate?
Republican Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio, who is the leader of the newly-formed House Freedom Caucus, says the president’s immigration actions are unconstitutional and that he wants to vote on a bill tying the two issues together.
Guest
- Jim Jordan, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 4th congressional district. He tweets @Jim_Jordan.
