For A Glimpse At A GOP Presidential Hopeful, Head To CPAC

Published February 26, 2015 at 10:52 AM PST
Volunteers walk by a stand at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C. on February 26, 2015. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
Volunteers walk by a stand at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C. on February 26, 2015. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

The Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, usually attracts the country’s most die-hard conservative activists. This year it’s also attracting nearly a dozen – depending on how you count – Republican presidential hopefuls for 2016.

NPR’s Don Gonyea is there and joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about who’s at CPAC to show off their stuff, and how they might try to win hearts and minds.

The shortlist of front runners includes former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and several U.S. senators, including Marco Rubio of Florida, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas.

