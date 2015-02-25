© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published February 25, 2015 at 11:03 PM PST
1 of 8  — Aero Flynn.
Aero Flynn.
2 of 8  — The Amazing.
The Amazing.
3 of 8  — Matthew E. White.
Matthew E. White.
4 of 8  — Old Wave.
Old Wave.
5 of 8  — Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.
6 of 8  — MDNGHT.
MDNGHT.
7 of 8  — Faith Healer.
Faith Healer.
8 of 8  — D.R.A.M.
D.R.A.M.

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories