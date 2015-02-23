Bloggers Dish On Oscars Fashion

Scarlett Johansson’s green gown “was a little “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the otherwise fabulous Michael Keaton looked like a “creepy serial killer” because of his dyed eyebrows and the burgundy tuxedo worn by David Oyelowo of “Selma” was a bold choice, according to “fabulous and opinionated” bloggers Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez.

The duo known as TLo joins Here & Now’s Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss fashion and style at the 87th Academy Awards.

Guests

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.