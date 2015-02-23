© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Bloggers Dish On Oscars Fashion

Published February 23, 2015 at 9:20 AM PST
Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor David Oyelowo speak onstage during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Scarlett Johansson’s green gown “was a little “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the otherwise fabulous Michael Keaton looked like a “creepy serial killer” because of his dyed eyebrows and the burgundy tuxedo worn by David Oyelowo of “Selma” was a bold choice, according to “fabulous and opinionated” bloggers Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez.

The duo known as TLo joins Here & Now’s Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss fashion and style at the 87th Academy Awards.

