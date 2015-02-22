A Sister Act Taps A Ghostly, Afro-Cuban Groove

The word Ibeyi means "twins" in Yoruba, a language and culture whose influence looms large in the lives of two young musicians who have claimed the word for themselves.

French-Cuban twins Lisa-Kainde and Naomi Diaz make soulful, percussive music inspired by their Yoruba heritage. Their new self-titled debut as Ibeyi is a series of reflections on love, death and family that spans countries as well as genres. The duo spoke with NPR's Rachel Martin; hear their conversation at the audio link.

