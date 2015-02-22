© 2021 91.9 KVCR

A Sister Act Taps A Ghostly, Afro-Cuban Groove

By NPR Staff
Published February 22, 2015 at 2:52 AM PST
Ibeyi is the duo of twin sisters Lisa-Kainde and Naomi Diaz.

The word Ibeyi means "twins" in Yoruba, a language and culture whose influence looms large in the lives of two young musicians who have claimed the word for themselves.

French-Cuban twins Lisa-Kainde and Naomi Diaz make soulful, percussive music inspired by their Yoruba heritage. Their new self-titled debut as Ibeyi is a series of reflections on love, death and family that spans countries as well as genres. The duo spoke with NPR's Rachel Martin; hear their conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

