At Baseball's Spring Training, Giants' Manager Bochy Has Heart Surgery

Pitchers and catchers have reported for Major League Baseball's spring training in Florida and Arizona. But for defending champions the San Francisco Giants, the excitement is being tempered by concern for manager Bruce Bochy, who underwent heart surgery Thursday.

The procedure, in which doctors inserted heart stents, came one day after Bochy underwent a physical exam. The Giants say that the team's medical staff was monitoring Bochy, 59, after he experienced some discomfort.

From Arizona, Mark Moran of member station KJZZ reports:

"Manager of the World Series champion San Francisco Giants, Bruce Bochy, underwent heart surgery here in a Scottsdale, Ariz., hospital Thursday after experiencing some chest pain during his routine medical physical on Wednesday.

"According to the team, doctors inserted two stents in the 59-year-old manager's heart, and expect him to be released from the hospital Friday afternoon. Bochy has guided the Giants to World Series titles in three of the last five seasons and is considered to be among the best baseball managers in recent history."

