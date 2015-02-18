Texas Judge's Immigration Injunction Means Delay For El Paso Immigrants

Today was supposed to be the day that hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants could apply for work permits and legal protection from deportation under an executive order issued by President Obama back in November.

A federal judge in Texas blocked that order earlier this week, giving a 26-state coalition time to pursue a lawsuit that would permanently stop the president’s order.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti spoke with El Paso immigration lawyer Iliana Holguin about what the delay means personally for the families seeking protections.

Guest

Iliana Holguin, attorney at the offices of Armendariz and Holguin in El Paso, Texas.

