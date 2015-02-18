© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Texas Judge's Immigration Injunction Means Delay For El Paso Immigrants

Published February 18, 2015 at 10:06 AM PST

Today was supposed to be the day that hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants could apply for work permits and legal protection from deportation under an executive order issued by President Obama back in November.

A federal judge in Texas blocked that order earlier this week, giving a 26-state coalition time to pursue a lawsuit that would permanently stop the president’s order.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti spoke with El Paso immigration lawyer Iliana Holguin about what the delay means personally for the families seeking protections.

Guest

  • Iliana Holguin, attorney at the offices of Armendariz and Holguin in El Paso, Texas.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.