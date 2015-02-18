Sampling Chinese Cuisines With Ming Tsai

© 2021 91.9 KVCR

February 18, 2015

Chinese New Year begins tomorrow. We celebrate by revisiting our conversation last year with James Beard Award-winning chef Ming Tsai. Ming came into our studios to share some New Year’s customs and take Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson on a taste tour of four different Chinese cuisines: Mandarin, Hunan, Szechwan and Cantonese.


