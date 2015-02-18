Ilyas Ahmed, 'Come On'

Ilyas Ahmed's music has always felt like a shadow. Since 2005, the Pakistani-born, Portland-based musician has cloaked his albums in a ghostly atmosphere that's at once warming and unsettling. His first new record in three years, I Am All Your Own, doesn't lose that spirit, but does lift Ahmed's lilting tenor and falsetto above the fog.

Director Paul Clipson's 16mm black-and-white video for "Come On" uses double exposure to lay street lights over sidewalks, make leaves look as if they were printed on silver gelatin, and layer shadows upon shadowy figures in puddles and windows.

I Am All Your Own comes out March 24 on Immune.

