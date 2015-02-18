© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Disneyland Measles Outbreak Linked To Philippines

Published February 18, 2015 at 9:06 AM PST

Health officials in California have linked the measles outbreak at Disneyland to a type most commonly found in the Philippines, but they don’t yet know exactly how this particular strain of the virus got to Disneyland.

Unimmunized travelers returning from the Philippines have spread measles in California before. Yesterday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 141 cases of measles since Jan. 1, in two separate outbreaks. Last year, U.S. health officials reported the highest number of measles cases in two decades.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the measles.

  • Anne Schuchat, M.D., director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

